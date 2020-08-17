AFC Fylde have confirmed on their official website that former Barnsley and Wigan Athletic midfielder David Perkins has signed on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with Tranmere Rovers.

Veteran midfielder David Perkins has been without a club since his contract came to an end with Tranmere Rovers earlier this summer. Now, it has been confirmed that he has joined a new club.

AFC Fylde – who were relegated from the National League last season – have confirmed the signing of Perkins. The former Barnsley and Wigan Athletic midfielder links up with ex-Morecambe boss Jim Bentley and will now be looking to kick on having secured his immediate future.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Perkins said that he has been left thoroughly impressed by the facilities on offer with the club and is looking forward to being a part of the project with Fylde. He said:

“I have been watching Fylde over the last couple of years, the relegation last season was disappointing but I’ve kept a close eye on the project that they’re building here and now I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I’ve had a proper look around the ground and the facilities made it a no brainer, really. I’ve played for a lot of league clubs and they don’t have half the set-up that we do here.”

Perkins, 38, has played for the likes of Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Colchester United, Blackpool and more over the course of his career and now, he will be hoping to use his experience to help guide AFC Fylde to a return to the National League.

