BBC Wiltshire has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols has featured for Swindon Town as a trialist.

Today’s #STFC players on trial: Returning are goalkeeper Nathan Baxter (Chelsea) & defender Akin Odimayo (Reading) New: Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes (Colchester/QPR) and striker Tom Nichols (Exeter, Peterborough, Bristol Rovers) — BBC Wiltshire Sport (@BBCWiltsSport) August 15, 2020

Striker Tom Nichols is a free agent after he left Bristol Rovers at the end of his contract earlier this summer. Now, it has been revealed that League One new boys Swindon Town are taking a look at the striker.

Swindon Town brought in Nichols to play in a pre-season friendly against Coventry City, in which the Robins ran away 2-1 winners.

Nichols is available for nothing this summer after his deal with Bristol Rovers came to an end. It awaits to be seen if Swindon will look to bring the striker in as Richie Wellens look to add to his squad for their League One return.

Nichols has amassed plenty of Football League experience during his career. He made a name for himself with Exeter City, where he scored 36 goals and laid on 11 assists in 112 games, earning a move to Peterborough United. Nichols remained with Posh from February 2016 to the summer of 2017. In the process, he scored 14 and provided six assists in 58 games.

In his three years with Bristol Rovers, Nichols played in 116 games across all competitions but struggled to find a vein of goalscoring form, netting just nine goals and laying on 15 assists with the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Cheltenham Town having fallen down the pecking order at the Memorial Stadium.

Swindon Town fans, would you welcome a permanent move for Nichols? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you welcome a move for Nichols?