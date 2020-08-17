BBC Wiltshire Sport have revealed on Twitter (see tweet below) that young Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has featured in a pre-season friendly for Swindon Town.

Today’s #STFC players on trial: Returning are goalkeeper Nathan Baxter (Chelsea) & defender Akin Odimayo (Reading) New: Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes (Colchester/QPR) and striker Tom Nichols (Exeter, Peterborough, Bristol Rovers) — BBC Wiltshire Sport (@BBCWiltsSport) August 15, 2020

As covered here on The72 earlier this month, Chelsea youngster Nathan Baxter is attracting significant Football League transfer interest. Reports have claimed Championship pair Derby County and Birmingham City are keen, while League One outfit Sunderland have also been linked.

Now, it has emerged that Baxter has featured as a trialist for Swindon Town. The Robins are looking for a new goalkeeper after Steven Benda returned to parent club Swansea City and Baxter looks to have been identified as a potential option.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swindon are keen on bringing Baxter in on loan.

Swindon. Keen to sign keeper Baxter from Chelsea on loan for season. Costly all the same. Need a favour. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2020

Baxter, who spent time in Scotland with Ross County last season, has options in the Championship and League One. Parent club Chelsea are keen to see Baxter test himself at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years. With Ross County last season, he played 13 league games, keeping three clean sheets in the process. He struggled with a shoulder injury in the first half of the season but made his way into the side once recovering.

Swindon Town fans, would you welcome a loan deal for Baxter?

