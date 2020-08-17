BBC Wiltshire Sport have revealed on Twitter (see tweet below) that young Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has featured in a pre-season friendly for Swindon Town.

As covered here on The72 earlier this month, Chelsea youngster Nathan Baxter is attracting significant Football League transfer interest. Reports have claimed Championship pair Derby County and Birmingham City are keen, while League One outfit Sunderland have also been linked.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

Now, it has emerged that Baxter has featured as a trialist for Swindon Town. The Robins are looking for a new goalkeeper after Steven Benda returned to parent club Swansea City and Baxter looks to have been identified as a potential option.

  Leeds United submit £16.2m offer for Brazilian striker that Bielsa wants

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swindon are keen on bringing Baxter in on loan.

Baxter, who spent time in Scotland with Ross County last season, has options in the Championship and League One. Parent club Chelsea are keen to see Baxter test himself at a higher level, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

The 21-year-old ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years. With Ross County last season, he played 13 league games, keeping three clean sheets in the process. He struggled with a shoulder injury in the first half of the season but made his way into the side once recovering.

  Leeds United deal with familiar face for Bielsa in £16.2m Cabral transfer

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Swindon Town fans, would you welcome a loan deal for Baxter? Let us know what you think about the links in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swindon Town news, one of the club’s former players has secured a player-coach role with a non-league side – more about that here.

Would you welcome a move for Baxter?

Yes

No