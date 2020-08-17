Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor have confirmed the signing of former Leeds United and Bournemouth winger Max Gradel on their official club website.

Since departing Bournemouth in the summer of 2018, Gradel has been plying his trade in France with FC Toulouse. Now, after his deal with the newly-relegated side came to an end, it has been confirmed that Gradel has joined a new club.

Gradel has made a move to Turkey to link up with Super Lig outfit Sivasspor. Formerly of Leeds United and Leicester City, Gradel has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, keeping him there until the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old leaves Toulouse after 96 appearances across all competitions for the club. Gradel joined the French side permanently two years ago after a successful loan spell, notching up a total of 28 goals and 17 assists in his time with Toulouse.

Gradel made his breakthrough into English football with Leicester City, making his way through their youth ranks and playing 32 times for the senior before a move to Leeds United in 2009. In two years with the Whites, Gradel made 82 appearances, netting 25 goals and laying on 13 assists from the wing.

Gradel left Leeds for Saint-Etienne before returning to England with Bournemouth in 2015, where he scored 11 and provided four assists in 62 games.

Now with Sivasspor, Gradel will be hoping to press on after a difficult last year with Toulouse.

