According to The News, striker Oli Hawkins is set to join Ipswich Town after his release from Portsmouth.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is looking to bolster his attacking options before embarking on the 2020/21 campaign. The Tractor Boys will be hoping to make a return to the Championship this season and now, it has been claimed that a new striker is set to join them to help them in their efforts to do so.

As per a report from The News, former Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins is set to sign for Ipswich Town. A deal for Hawkins could be completed soon, with the report claiming an announcement could come in the early stages of this week.

Hawkins departed Portsmouth earlier this summer when his contract with the Fratton Park club came to an end. He is available on a free transfer and it seems that it will be Ipswich who complete a deal to bring him in on a bargain deal.

Hawkins, 28, has been with Portsmouth since August 2017. He made the move to Pompey having spent his career in non-league and went on to play 96 times across all competitions for the club. Along the way, Hawkins – who can play in centre-back as well as upfront – scored 18 goals and laid on nine assists along the way.

