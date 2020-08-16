Leeds United negotiated their now customary blip of form and effectively walked away with the 2019/20 Championship title, ending the season 10 points ahead of nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion. It was a title win long waited for and one that was the cherry-on-top-moment in their promotion to the Premier League.

It was a campaign achieved on the back of a whole team effort, as are all. What made this campaign even more special was that there wasn’t that element of ‘Chris Wood’ about it. Even though Patrick Bamford led the team with 16 goals, it wasn’t as if he carried the Whites through the season.

Others contributed to the goals such as Pablo Hernandez (9), Jack Harrison (6) and Mateusz Klich (6). However, no one is fooling themselves that this Leeds United squad is ready-made for the Premier League. All associated with Leeds United accept that changes will have to be made and that new players will need to be brought in to make the Whites a viable Premier League outfit.

Leeds United continue to be linked with players; that’s the nature of the beast for the Whites. Here are three that have been linked recently.

Shane Duffy (Brighton – value £8.55m): Leeds United are heavily in for Duffy’s young teammate Ben White. Two bids have been submitted but both have been rebuffed. With Brighton having admitted to having a surplus of central defenders, and with Lewis Dunk going nowhere, sides are beginning to poke around the 28-year-old, 33-cap Ireland international. Leeds United are one of those sides as they look for a partner for Liam Cooper in the eventuality they can’t get Ben White.

Robin Koch (SC Freiburg – value £15.3m): Koch came onto the radar of Leeds United fans when Victor Orta was discussing the scouting database that Leeds United used way back in February. The three-cap German international was just a byword and explanation in that conversation with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth. Now Leeds United are being tipped to go in for the German defender should further bids for Ben White bring no joy.



Arthur Cabral (FC Basel – value £5.4m): Brazilian youngster Cabral has only been at Swiss side Basel since last July, arriving from Palmeiras for a fee of £4m. He made 26 appearances for Basel in the Swiss Super League, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists. The 22-year-old also featured in 13 other games across last season (11 Europa League/2 Swiss Cup) and scored a further 4 goals and lay on another 2 assists. Leeds United are said to have put in a £16.2m offer for Cabral with Basel ideally looking for nearer £18m.

Should Leeds United really be bringing in bigger name players now rather than focusing on youth?