Bristol City and Middlesbrough are competing to sign Wigan Athletic’s Joe Williams according to a report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old midfielder started his career with Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Toffees. Instead, he was loaned out to teams in order to gain experience. He would go to Barnsley for the season and would be a regular for them, scoring one goal in the season. He’d then go for a second loan spell away, this time at Bolton Wanderers. With first-team action not happening at Everton, Williams signed for Wigan last summer.

With Wigan being relegated and also being placed into administration, a fire sale is happening as they look to raise enough funds that will keep the club running. With the Latics having a lot of talented players, lots of teams are looking at the DW Stadium and are planning to raid the club during the summer.

One of the players now looking set to leave is Williams. Bristol City have expressed an interest in signing him and were hoping to get him for a bargain fee. However, those plans were ruined when Middlesbrough decided they also wanted to sign him. With the Boro also now being interested in signing him, Wigan are looking to get the fee they would have wanted for him anyway, which was £2.5m. While Wigan may not want to lose another one of their top players, having multiple teams interested in Williams will help them get the most money possible.

Would Williams be a good signing for either side?