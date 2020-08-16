According to The Mail’s Simon Jones, writing for Mail Online, QPR have agreed a £2m fee with Scottish side Livingston for their striker Lyndon Dykes, a deal which they are said to be finalising.

24-year-old Dykes, born on Australia’s Gold Coast, featured in 25 SPL games last season for Scottish outfit Livingston last season. He scored 9 goals in those 25 appearances, also weighing in with 8 assists. He also featured in eight cup games (6 League Cup/2 SFA Cup) and scored 3 more goals and added 2 more assists.

Jones writes that it is expected that Dykes will not be named in the Livingstone line-up for today’s clash north of the border with Rangers. QPR have kept a close eye on Dykes over recent games and this looks like it is a move that seems to have paid off.

What is of added interest is a sidenote that Jones added later on in the article about QPR’s capture of Dykes. Jones writes that QPR boss Warburton “wants to strengthen his options as the club expect to lose Eberechi this window.”

Eze is being courted by sides such as West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Leeds United. Palace have already had a £12m bid rejected for the exciting Eze who QPR are thought to value in the £20m bracket.

Eze stood out so much in a struggling QPR outfit, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder scoring 14 goals and laying on 8 assists across 46 Championship games. That set of returns is almost enough to guarantee that the QPR star will likely be picked up this window.

Dykes being brought in by QPR could be seen as a measure taken to offset what is likely to be the loss of Eze. However, would the £2m capture of Australian/Scot Dykes be enough to compensate if Eze leaves Loftus Road, even with the likely £20m fee that comes with him?

Is Lyndon Dykes at £2m any compensation for QPR if Eberechi Eze leaves?