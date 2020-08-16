Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League has brought a very critical eye on their squad. Each and every position will be scrutinised and pored over by both pundits and Marcelo Bielsa himself. It is widely accepted that players will need to be brought into Elland Road to make them a viable Premier League side.

One area that is seen as needing some manner of reinforcement is at the top of the formation – the centre-forward/striker position. Patrick Bamford’s 16 goals were enough to lead the Whites last season in the Championship but the Premier League is a different proposition altogether.

Yesterday, Brazilian source Globoesporte reported that the Whites had entered a £16.2m offer for Arthur Cabral, a Brazilian striker playing for Swiss side FC Basel. He made 26 appearances for Basel in the Swiss Super League, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

The young centre-forward has also featured in 13 other appearances for Basel with 11 in the Europa League (2 goals/2 assists) and two in the Swiss Cup (2 goals). In total, his first season at FC Basel has seen him score 18 goals and lay on 6 assists.

Leeds United’s proposal for Cabral is a £13.5m initial offer with the balance of £2.7m to be made up with add-ons if certain criteria are met. Basel is said to be pushing for a higher fee of €20m/£17.9m as they look for a huge profit on the £4m they paid Palmeiras for him only last July.

The negotiations between the Swiss side and Leeds United are being handled by businessman Paulo Pitombeira, says Globoesporte. Pitombeira will be a face familiar to Marcelo Bielsa as he helped to broker the move of Argentine Thiago Mendes to Lille in 2017.

Should Leeds United really be thinking about a £16.2m purchase of Brazilian Arthur Cabral?