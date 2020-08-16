Coventry City are ‘trying hard’ to secure a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Coventry. Trying hard for Sheaf to come from Arsenal. Willing to push the boat out on fee and terms. (@reluctantnicko)

Mark Robins’ side want to bring him in on a permanent basis.

Sheaf, who is 22 years old, could be allowed to leave Arsenal for more first-team opportunities and would be a shrewd signing in the Championship.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers and was a key player for Darren Moore’s side. He made 38 appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring twice and chipping in with three assists.

Coventry have been busy since securing promotion back to the Championship and have signed Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Jay McGrath, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare and Marcel Hilssner.

Mark Robins’ men will be hoping Sheaf becomes their seventh signing of the summer as they continue their recruitment surge.

Sheaf fits the bill for Coventry as he is young, already got experience under his belt now and will have a point to prove to Arsenal next season if they decide to let him leave for good.

The midfielder, whose brother Max plays for Hull City, started his career in the academy at West Ham United before switching to their London rivals as a youngster.

Sheaf has never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but also enjoyed a season on loan in League Two at Stevenage before joining Doncaster for the last campaign.



Will Coventry land Sheaf?