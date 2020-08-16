Barnsley have made a move for FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, according to the official Major League Soccer website.

The Tykes are hoping to lure the right-back to Oakwell this summer.

Cannon, who is 22 years old, has caught the eye of the Championship side as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The promising full-back is an American international with 11 caps under his belt so far in his career. FC Dallas are believed to be considering Barnsley’s offer for him at the moment.

Cannon played for the University of California before joining Dallas, a club who he had previously been on the books at as a youngster, in December 2016.

He made his professional debut for the MLS side in June 2017 and has since become a key player Texas-based club. He has made 62 appearances for them so far in his career but could be on his way across the Atlantic to England now.

Barnsley retained their Championship status in dramatic fashion after a win away at Brentford on the final day of the past season. They are in the hunt for some signing over the coming weeks to strengthen their ranks and avoid another season of battling at the bottom of the league.

Cannon may be an unknown quantity but would add more options and depth to the Tykes’ full-back department.

