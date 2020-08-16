Grant McCann has said Hull City have received ‘two or three’ bids for their players, as per his interview with BBC Radio Humberside (see tweet below).

The Tigers will not sell anyone until their valuation is met.

Jordy de Wijs, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy but as of yet the American outfit have not been able to advance in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

The centre-back signed for Hull in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven and has since made 67 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Leonardo da Silva Lopes was the subject of a rejected bid by New York Red Bulls in January and is likely be to be targeted this summer after the Tigers’ relegation to League One.

He has been linked with a few clubs over the past few weeks and is one who could leave the KCOM Stadium before the new season starts.

Reece Burke is another who may potentially be the subject of interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid. The ex-England Under-20 international is still only 23 and has a lot of experience under his belt.

The former West Ham United man joined Hull in 2018, the same time at de Wijs, and has been a key player over the past two campaigns.

