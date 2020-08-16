Burnley are ‘very interested’ in signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Burnley. Very interested in excellent young midfielder O’Brien at Huddersfield. Dyche type. Depends on price. Kind… https://t.co/HniFuxJPIa (@reluctantnicko)

The Clarets could swoop into the Championship again for talent this summer and have identified the Terriers’ star as a potential signing.

O’Brien, who is 21 years old, established himself as a key player for Huddersfield last season and made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with two goals.

They could face a battle to hold onto his services over the coming weeks with Burnley mulling over a move. Sean Dyche’s side are in the hunt for some reinforcements to freshen up their squad ahead of another year in the Premier League.

O’Brien has risen up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield and was loaned out to Bradford City for the 2018/19 season to gain some first-team experience. He played 46 games in all competitions for the Bantams and scored four goals.

Huddersfield were relegated from the top flight during the youngster’s time at Valley Parade but if anything that helped his chances of getting game time with the Terriers.

O’Brien was handed a three-year contract last summer and won Player of the Season last term.

Huddersfield will be desperate to keep hold of him but as ever with a young player impressing in the Championship, Premier League clubs are bound to be interested.

Will HTAFC keep O'Brien?