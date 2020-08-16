Blackburn Rovers are interested in Karlsruher striker Philipp Hofmann, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackburn, Taking a big interest in big Philipp Hofmann at Karlsruhe. Tall striker who was at Brentford. Will come down to the cost. (@reluctantnicko)

Tony Mowbray’s side are looking to bolster their attack by bringing the forward back to England this summer.

Hofmann, who is 27 years old, played for Brentford from 2015 to 2017.

The ex-Germany Under-21 international joined Karlsruher last summer and scored 19 goals in all competitions last season in the 2. Bundesliga. His goals helped them stay up on goal difference.

He still has a year left on his contract there but they face a major battle to keep hold of him over the coming weeks, with Blackburn now lurking.

Hofmann started his career at Schalke but never quite made the grade with the Bundesliga side. He had loan spells away at Paderborn and Inglostadt before leaving on a permanent basis for Kaiserslautern in 2014.

He then moved to Brentford five years ago and scored four goals in 33 games for the Bees before returning to Germany for spells at Greuther Furth and Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hofmann has become a hit at Karlsruher and is their key man. However, Blackburn are in need of some more striking options and may now hand him a second chance in the Championship.

He would have a point to prove with Rovers after his time at Brentford.



