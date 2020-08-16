Replica football kits are big business and that statement rings true at all levels of football, from the very top sides in world-famous leagues to those operating on a much smaller scale. These replicas, mainly shirts, are a vital revenue stream for clubs and are collected and worn religiously by fans.

Take Juventus’ signing of world superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus sold around 520,000 #7 shirts bringing in $60m…in just one day. On a smaller scale, Leeds United sold as many of their centenary 2019/20 home shirts in 12 days as they did of the previous season’s home shirt in 12 weeks.

The Whites sit at something of a crossroads with the new, 2020/21 home kits swapping brand from Kappa to Adidas. Those iconic three stripes, on a white kit, should mean that Leeds United fans should be diving into their wallets for their cards and buying said shirts hand-over-fist. There has been no official ‘announce’ yet, but a grainy image from the signing of youngster Joe Gelhardt was the initial leaked picture. Until now.

No need to fanny about with the ominous 2+ minute kit reveal video in a fortnight’s time, just put it up for pre-order now @LUFC pic.twitter.com/zbiS8WMcVU — 9️⃣ (@_thenumber9_) August 15, 2020

The above tweet shows the initial ‘Gelhardt leak’ alongside a new picture – Mateusz Klich in the new home top. The latter was taken as a publicity shot for a series of trading cards yet to be released. This promotion has given Whites fans what they want – more confirmation of the new kit.

The appearance of this promotional shot of the new kit is, as one would expect, enough to get fans’ tongues wagging on Twitter. Below is a selection of Leeds United fan responses on the matter. All the responses stem from this Leeds United tweet:

🙌 @OfficialFPL is live, the prices have been released and fans can now choose their favourite #LUFC players! — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 15, 2020

Imagine a trading card game releasing the kit before us — Batesy🏆 (@BatesyV3) August 15, 2020

Just announce the kit lads pic.twitter.com/Eb0cJ4K12a — (C)ian🏆🍾 (@cianocalllaghan) August 15, 2020

Release the kit already John. It’s been leaked everywhere xx — Dan (@bwpyramid) August 15, 2020

It really, really is time to #FreeTheKits now Wilson. Look at the state of it, other sources are releasing it before the club😭 #LUFC — 💛💙🤍🏆L-U-F-C🏆💛💙🤍 (@b1ake_LUFC) August 15, 2020

Just release the kit — Isaa(c) 🏆 (@lufcIsaac) August 15, 2020

Away from Leeds United’s tweet announcing the Fantasy Premier League competition and the Leeds fans responses (above), here are some other comments from Leeds United fans about the kit release delay.

Are there underlying problems at Leeds that we don’t know about?

Bielsa not signed yet☹️ No kit release yet☹️ No 1st team signings yet☹️ what is taking so long? Team are training without Bielsa at TA……..Worrying??☹️ #lufc — Jamie M (@coastalwhite59) August 16, 2020

Show us the kit, announce bielsa, sign some players. Please and thanks. #lufc — jayjay82🏆 (@jwh1982) August 16, 2020

Evening @LUFC. Any chance of a kit and a manager for this season? Cheers. — Nathan Britten (@nathanbritten) August 15, 2020

If you wanted something positive our kit has to be out before Thursday as that’s when the Panini premier league cards hit the stores and as we know the new Leeds kit is on the players #lufc — Luca (@LufcLuca_) August 15, 2020

Still awiting announcement # new kit # freebenwhite #lufc #alaw — Paul Aubert 💙💛 (@PaulAubert) August 15, 2020