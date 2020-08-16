Replica football kits are big business and that statement rings true at all levels of football, from the very top sides in world-famous leagues to those operating on a much smaller scale. These replicas, mainly shirts, are a vital revenue stream for clubs and are collected and worn religiously by fans.

Take Juventus’ signing of world superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus sold around 520,000 #7 shirts bringing in $60m…in just one day. On a smaller scale, Leeds United sold as many of their centenary 2019/20 home shirts in 12 days as they did of the previous season’s home shirt in 12 weeks.

The Whites sit at something of a crossroads with the new, 2020/21 home kits swapping brand from Kappa to Adidas. Those iconic three stripes, on a white kit, should mean that Leeds United fans should be diving into their wallets for their cards and buying said shirts hand-over-fist. There has been no official ‘announce’ yet, but a grainy image from the signing of youngster Joe Gelhardt was the initial leaked picture. Until now.

The above tweet shows the initial ‘Gelhardt leak’ alongside a new picture – Mateusz Klich in the new home top. The latter was taken as a publicity shot for a series of trading cards yet to be released. This promotion has given Whites fans what they want – more confirmation of the new kit.

The appearance of this promotional shot of the new kit is, as one would expect, enough to get fans’ tongues wagging on Twitter. Below is a selection of Leeds United fan responses on the matter. All the responses stem from this Leeds United tweet:

Away from Leeds United’s tweet announcing the Fantasy Premier League competition and the Leeds fans responses (above), here are some other comments from Leeds United fans about the kit release delay.

 

Leeds United fans - will you be buying the new Adidas kit?