QPR are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent basis, as per a report by talkSPORT.

The Hoops are poised to bring in the 23-year-old on a three-year deal.

Amos, who is an ex-England Under-18 international, impressed on loan with Mark Warburton’s side last season and they are set to see off competition from elsewhere to land him now. He played 35 times for them in all competitions last term.

Bringing him to the club on a permanent deal will be a shrewd bit of business by the R’s as he is young and adds more options and depth to their midfield department.

Spurs are letting him leave for the sake of his career as he hasn’t managed to get regular game time with the Premier League side.

Amos is a product of their academy but has only made one senior appearance for the London club. He has been loaned out to Southend United and Stevenage in the past.

QPR are hoping for a busy summer as Warburton looks to strengthen his squad. They started last season well but fell off as the campaign progressed so they will be looking to be more consistent next term.

They face a real battle to hold onto Ebe Eze and Ryan Manning over the coming weeks as both have top flight interest. However, bringing in Amos will be a boost to their fans and they will be hoping they seal the deal over the 48 hours.

In other QPR news, Swindon Town are after their goalkeeper Dillon Barnes, as covered by The72.

