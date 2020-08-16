Hull City boss Grant McCann has said the club are working on a ‘few’ deals at the moment, as per an interview on BBC Radio Humberside (see tweet below).

Twitter: LISTEN: #hcafc head coach Grant McCann talks to @geesport_hull from their training base in Scotland ⬇️ https://t.co/GhoZPdtYij (@HumbersideSport)

The Tigers are looking to bring in some new faces as they gear up for the upcoming League One season.

Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker and Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty have been linked with the Yorkshire club over the past week and were mentioned to McCann in the interview. However, he refused to be drawn on particular names and insisted the club are working on some incoming transfers.

A boost for Hull fans is the fact that he didn’t rule out or quash the rumours regarding the above two players.

The Tigers have so far managed to bring in right-backs Josh Emmanuel and Lewie Coyle, as well as central midfielder Richard Smallwood. They landed Mallik Wilks and Festus Arthur earlier this summer too but want more signings over the coming weeks.

Walker knows where the back of the net is in League One having scored 16 goals for Lincoln City on loan during the first-half of the past campaign. Hull’s chances of landing him depend on whether Forest are willing to let him leave.

Docherty, on the other hand, still has two years left on his contract at Ibrox but could be on his way out for more first-team action. He has previously had loan spells away at Shrewsbury Town and Hibernian.

