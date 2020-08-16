Jamie Devitt was left out of Blackpool’s pre-season friendly against Port Vale yesterday due to injury, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The midfielder has been linked with Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United this summer which fuelled rumours arising again yesterday. However, the Tangerines boss Neil Critchley has insisted he was omitted from the squad after he felt his calf in training.

Devitt, who is 30 years old, joined Blackpool last summer from Carlisle but was loaned out to Bradford City for the whole of the last campaign.

He has returned to Bloomfield Road now but has been tipped for another move away.

Critchley has said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “He felt his calf in training on Friday, so that was just a precaution. He had been training all week though so he probably would have been involved. I don’t know (about rumours linking him with a move away). All I can say is that he’s still training with us at the moment.

“He was obviously out on loan last season. He knows the situation, he knows my feelings because we’ve had conversations about it. But in the meantime he’s still with us, he trains and if he had been fit then he would have been involved at Port Vale.”

Devitt was a hit at Carlisle from 2016 to 2019 so there is no wonder why they want to lure him back to Cumbria. Bolton, on the other hand, have been busy since their relegation to League Two and may still be in the hunt for more signings to boost their ranks.

