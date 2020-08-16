Swindon Town are considering a move for QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes, as per a report by West London Sport.

He played for the Robins in a pre-season friendly against Coventry City on Saturday as Richie Wellens weighs up a swoop for him.

Chelsea ‘keeper Nathan Baxter also played for the League One side as they look to beef up their goalkeeping department.

Barnes, who is 24 years old, joined QPR last summer on a free transfer as competition/back-up but is yet to play for the Championship side. He still has a year left on his contract with Mark Warburton’s men but could be on his way out in some capacity over the coming weeks.

The 6ft 4inc stopper started his career at Barnet but was snapped up by Fulham in 2014. He never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and left on a permanent basis after a spell on loan in non-league at Farnborough.

Barnes signed for Colchester United five years ago and went onto play 30 times for the U’s first-team, as well as have loan stints away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town to get some more game time under his belt.

Swindon need some reinforcements between the sticks and Barnes would be a decent option for them to compete for the number one jersey.

The Robins have so far signed the likes of Tyler Smith, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Jack Payne but are in the hunt for more deals.

Should STFC move for Barnes?