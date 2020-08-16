Leeds United submit £16.2m offer for Brazilian striker that Bielsa wants
Leeds United relied heavily on the goals of Patrick Bamford last season to get them out of the Sky Bet Championship. He repaid that faith with 16 goals and a series of hardworking displays. However, Brazilian source Globoesporte writes that Bielsa’s thoughts lie elsewhere for the Premier League and cite striker Arthur Cabral as a target for the Whites.
Cabral, who moved to Swiss side FC Basel at the start of July for £4m after a successful season on loan from Palmeiras, had a very successful first season in European football in the Swiss Super League. He made 26 appearances for Basel in the league, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.
The young centre-forward has also featured in 13 other appearances for Basel with 11 in the Europa League (2 goals/2 assists) and two in the Swiss Cup (2 goals). In total, his first season at FC Basel has seen him score 18 goals and lay on 6 assists.
YouTube: Arthur Cabral | GOALS & ASSISTS | 19/20
Cahê Mota writes in the above article that Marcelo Bielsa “wants [the Brazilian] to dispute the Premier League” before continuing to add that Leeds have actually submitted a bid for Cabral that amounts to €18m/£16.2m.
That would represent a substantial increase on the £4m fee they paid for him only in July 2019, even bearing in mind that Globoesporte’s Mota states that Basel will only receive 70% (€12.6/£11.3m) with the remaining 30% (€5.4m/£4.9m) split equally between Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Ceará.
Basel are said to be wanting to stretch Leeds United out some more as they push for a figure of €20m/£17.9m) with Leeds United’s offer being made up of an initial fee of a €15m/£13.5m initial offer with €3m/£2.7m based on add-ons and performance bonuses.
Should Leeds United be toying with a £16.2m offer for Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral?
Yes.
Goals and potential.
Depends really.
How would Bielsa use him?