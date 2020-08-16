Leeds United relied heavily on the goals of Patrick Bamford last season to get them out of the Sky Bet Championship. He repaid that faith with 16 goals and a series of hardworking displays. However, Brazilian source Globoesporte writes that Bielsa’s thoughts lie elsewhere for the Premier League and cite striker Arthur Cabral as a target for the Whites.

Cabral, who moved to Swiss side FC Basel at the start of July for £4m after a successful season on loan from Palmeiras, had a very successful first season in European football in the Swiss Super League. He made 26 appearances for Basel in the league, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists.

The young centre-forward has also featured in 13 other appearances for Basel with 11 in the Europa League (2 goals/2 assists) and two in the Swiss Cup (2 goals). In total, his first season at FC Basel has seen him score 18 goals and lay on 6 assists.

YouTube: Arthur Cabral | GOALS & ASSISTS | 19/20

Cahê Mota writes in the above article that Marcelo Bielsa “wants [the Brazilian] to dispute the Premier League” before continuing to add that Leeds have actually submitted a bid for Cabral that amounts to €18m/£16.2m.

That would represent a substantial increase on the £4m fee they paid for him only in July 2019, even bearing in mind that Globoesporte’s Mota states that Basel will only receive 70% (€12.6/£11.3m) with the remaining 30% (€5.4m/£4.9m) split equally between Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Ceará.

Basel are said to be wanting to stretch Leeds United out some more as they push for a figure of €20m/£17.9m) with Leeds United’s offer being made up of an initial fee of a €15m/£13.5m initial offer with €3m/£2.7m based on add-ons and performance bonuses.

