According to Football Insider’s Russell Edge, Huddersfield Town have accepted a £4m bid from Pyramids FC for their winger Ramadan Sobhi with the 23-year-old on the edge of moving back to Egypt.

Sobhi started out his footballing career in Egypt with El Ahly, moving from their Under-19s to the first-team at the start of July 2014. Two years later, as a 19-year-old, Sobhi was brought into English football by then Premier League side Stoke City with the Potters paying £4.5million for his signature.

The talented left-wing made 46 appearances for Stoke, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists. The Potters relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 campaign saw Sobhi transfer to Huddersfield Town in a £5.7m move that preserved his status as a Premier League player.

Sobhi managed just four Terriers appearances before being loaned back to former club El Ahly at the start of the January 2019 winter transfer window. That season saw him feature in 27 games whilst in Egypt, scoring 2 goals and adding 3 assists.

He went back out on loan again this season and again found himself back at El Ahly. He featured in six Egyptian Premier League games this season, hitting a rich vein of form with 4 goals and 1 assist. He also scored a further goal in the CAF-Champions League in a 2-1 win over Sudanese side Al-Hilal.

The £4m sale of Sobhi by Huddersfield Town to Pyramid FC represents a £1.7m loss for the Terriers in a capture that went wrong more than it did right.

Should Huddersfield Town be glad to get Ramadan Sobhi out of their hair?