In fairness, only the die-hard aficionados amongst the Leeds United fanbase had heard of Marcelo Bielsa beyond his stints as Argentina and Chile’s boss at two World Cup Finals. Now, after two seasons at Elland Road, EVERY Leeds United fan knows his name and would be willing to sing it from the rooftops.

They would have done this rooftop singing even in his first season at Elland Road. Bielsa took the bulk of a squad that had limped sorrily into 13th and transformed both them and how they played. That first season ended in heartache with a Play-Off Semi loss against Derby with the Rams battering Leeds 4-2 at Elland Road.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear said that the Whites weren’t dicking around with the playoffs this year. Brave words but wise ones in the end. Bielsa’s side were never lower than 3rd and, despite it being nip-and-tuck at times, romped to the title by a 10-point margin over nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion.

What Marcelo Bielsa has done at Leeds United in just two seasons is nothing short of remarkable. When he took over from Paul Heckingbottom, Leeds United were so ‘dead and buried’ that even a good surgeon wouldn’t have been able to bring them round again, never mind get them into anything resembling any kind of shape.

Obviously Bielsa has come to the attention of more than just Leeds United fans. He’s huge back in Argentina and what he has done at Elland Road has the local paper in Rosario holding the front page at times readying for Leeds United news. Beaten managers are often awe-struck by him and the system that he has introduced. Well, except for Frank Lampard because the did analysis at Derby County too!

“If you asked me who I’d take, I’d be after Marcelo Bielsa.” 🇦🇷 “He is Barcelona's type of football!” ⚽️ “I’ve seen what he’s done at Marseille & #LUFC, the fans would love him.” 👏@TonyCascarino62 thinks Barcelona should try & get Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager pic.twitter.com/4IDjUdA14Q — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2020

Tony Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT (above) is of the opinion that Barcelona would be in their right mind to go for Bielsa after their 8-2 Champions League humbling at the hands of a rampant Bayern Munich outfit. As he rightly points out: “He [Bielsa] is Barcelona’s type of football.”

View from The72 – Misguided on Bielsa

Twitter and social media is awash with fans agreeing with Cascarino and thinking that this is bound to happen when Setien gets the inevitable heave-ho from Catalan giants Barca. Arguably world football’s biggest club will flex their Catalan músculs and make a beeline for arguably world football’s biggest coach. For these fans, led by the trumpeting of pundit Cascarino, almost see Bielsa leaving Elland Road as a fait acompli should Setien be sacked.

One phone call is apparently all it will take for Bielsa to pack up and leave Leeds. The trouble is, football observers such as these don’t understand Leeds United and definitely misunderstand Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa didn’t need to come to Leeds; he’s one of the best coaches in world football. The truth is simple; Marcelo Bielsa chose to come to Leeds United and drop into English football’s second-tier competition.

These fans will never understand that, it’s not for them. Leeds United fans have nothing to worry about, they can put their minds at ease. With all due respect to his distinguished football career, the urgings of jobbing pundit Cascarino will fall on deaf ears when it comes to Marcelo Bielsa and his intentions.

Do Leeds United fans have anything to worry about when it comes to Marcelo BIelsa signing a new deal?