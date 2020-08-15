According to Simon Jones for the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, Manchester City starlet Lukas Nmecha is set for a loan move out to Anderlecht and a link-up with former City hero Vincent Kompany.

Nmecha has been at City since 2007 when signing as a nine-year-old from local youth side Wythenshawe FC. As with many players at the Etihad, he has struggled to fight his way through the packed ranks of superstars in front of him, having only made 3 appearances for City’s first-team.

However, the pedigree that he has at Under-18 level (16 games/15 goals/3 assists) and Under-23 level (35 games/27 goals/4 assists) has seen him in demand as a loan player. To this end, the 21-year-old Hamburg-born forward has seen loan deals out of Manchester City to Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.

After coming through the English international youth system, it appears that Nmecha has switched his allegiance to Germany. Since March 2019, he has featured in 8 Under-21 games, scoring twice. He also spent time out on loan in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

However, his most successful loan away from Manchester City has been at neighbours Preston North End. That loan saw him feature in 44 games for the Lilywhites, games where he scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists.

Now the Mail Online’s Jones writes that Nmecha is “close to finalising a loan move” that will see him head out of Manchester and link up with Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side. City are thought to believe that Kompany can bring on Nmecha’s game.

Will former Preston and Middlesbrough loanee Lucas Nmecha shine or fail in Belgium?