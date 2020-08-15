Swansea City have completed the signing of Korey Smith as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old midfielder came through the Norwich City academy and was able to break through into their first team. Alongside loan stints at sides such as Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic, Smith would also make over 60 appearances for Norwich before leaving the club. He would make that last loan with Oldham a permanent one and would spend a productive season there before earning a move to Bristol City. Smith would spend six years at the Robins and would be a fan favourite before his departure this summer.

It didn’t take too long for Smith to find a new club after his departure from Ashton Gate as he has now signed a two-year contract with Swansea. The Swans are getting an experienced midfielder who knows this level inside and out, something which may help them go that one step further after losing in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

After the signing was completed, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: “First and foremost, Korey is a really good player and fits the profile of player we think can add value to the team and the squad.

“But, alongside that, he does bring experience; Championship experience, experience of promotions, and I think that is important.

“We know we have a lot of young players, but we know we need the right experience in the right areas too, and he covers that well for us.

“He is good with and without the ball, and he fits our style of play as well.

“He has a personality where he wants to go and be on the ball, or he works hard to win it back if he hasn’t got it.

“That is exactly what we want and what the league requires of you.”

Will Smith be a good signing for Swansea?