According to The Sun’s Dave Fraser, Stoke City are readying to complete a deal for former Chelsea star Jon Obi Mikel with a medical set for Monday.

The 89-cap former Nigerian star has been a free agent since leaving Turkish Super Liga side Trabzonspor in mid-March this year. He’d been at the Turkish club since July 2019, arriving there on a free transfer from Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough.

He’d been at Boro for six months after spending two years with Chinese side TJ Teda after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer in 2017. It was at Stamford Bridge that Mikel made a name for himself after a 2006, £18m transfer from Norwegian side FK Lyn.

Ian Walton/Getty Images Sport

33-year-old Mikel made 372 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions (6 goals/13 assists), including 249 appearances in the Premier League (1 goal/11 assists). However, with the Blues heading in a different direction, the hard-working defensive midfielder took his boots to China where he made 31 appearances for Tianjin Teda (3 goals/3 assists).

For the former Chelsea and Boro star, it is ‘next stop’ Stoke with what The Sun’s Fraser says is a one-year deal and a medical set for Monday. He is thought to have been convinced to give it one go in the Championship after being speaking to Michael O’Neill.

Fraser says that O’Neill is “working on a monster summer overhaul of his lacklustre squad” and that the former Chelsea general is “key to his master plan.” Mikel will join Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher as the Stoke City transfer arrivals from this summer.

