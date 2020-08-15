Stoke City have completed the signing of Steven Fletcher as confirmed by the club website.

The 33-year-old striker started his career with Hibernian and would become a fan favourite in Edinburgh. He’d make over 100 appearances for them before being signed by Burnley. He only spent a year with the Clarets before moving to Wolves where he scored 22 goals in 61 league appearances. He’d then go on to play for Sunderland and after a loan stint with Marseille, he’d leave the Stadium of Light and play for Sheffield Wednesday.

Fletcher left the Owls before the end of the season after electing not to extend his contract to cover the restarted season. Now he has found a new club after signing for Stoke. The Potters faced a lot of competition in order to try and sign the Scottish international but will be happy they did after grabbing an experienced goalscorer who can operate effectively at this level.

After the deal was completed, Stoke head coach Michael O’Neill said: “I’ve known Steven for a long time, since he first broke into the team at Hibernian. He’s a player I’ve always liked; I’ve watched his career with interest and wherever he has been he has done well and scored goals.

“I know how important he was to Sheffield Wednesday last season and it’s no coincidence that they had a difficult second half of the season when injury took Steven out of the team so I think it’s a really positive signing for us.”

