Birmingham City and Stoke City are interested in Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 12.52).

The Championship duo are the latest clubs to be tracking the Tractor Boys man, with the likes of Coventry City and Peterborough United previously linked.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, has a year left on his contract at Portman Road but Paul Lambert’s side hold an option to extend his stay there by a further 12 months.

The Bradford-born man joined Ipswich in 2018 but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the Championship in his first year. However, he impressed last season in League One and chipped in with 11 goals in all competitions.

Jackson began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago.

Lambert’s men could face a battle to keep him this summer, with Birmingham and Stoke joining the race for his services. Both sides are gearing up for their upcoming second tier campaigns and want more signings.

