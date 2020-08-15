Stoke City are set to sign John Obi Mikel according to a report from BBC Sport.

The 33-year-old played for Nigerian side Plataeu United as a youngster but was scooped up and signed by Lyn in Norway. He would then go on to join Chelsea in a very complicated transfer that could have ended up seeing him join Manchester United instead. He’d become an icon for the club over his 11 years at Stamford Bridge, making over 250 appearances for them. He’d leave in 2017 and after a year in China playing for Tianjin, he returned to England to play for Middlesbrough. Most recently, he has been in Turkey playing for Trabzonspor.

Obi Mikel, who is now retired from international football, was released in March by Trabzonspor when the Coronavirus brought football across the world to a grinding halt. Earlier in the week, he expressed his intention to return to English football. While he only spent a short amount of time at Middlesbrough, he played well for them and showed that he was able to play to a high quality in the Sky Bet Championship.

And that move back to England should be completed soon with this report stating that Stoke are set to sign him on a one-year deal. While this will only be a short term deal, made to try and get the Potters promoted back to the Premier League as soon as possible, it could be a very good one. Obi Mikel has won a lot during his career and that winning mentality could really help Stoke.

Would Obi Mikel be a good signing for Stoke?