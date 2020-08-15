According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 15/08, 12:49), Rotherham United have made a loan offer for Chelsea ‘keeper Jamal Blackman.

Rotherham United are looking to bring in some more new faces before embarking on the 2020/21 campaign. So far this summer, the Millers have signed two players, bringing in Mickel Miller and Kieran Sadlier on free transfers. Now, it has been claimed they have made a move for a new ‘keeper.

Sky Sports News reports that Rotherham United have made a loan bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. Rotherham are trying to strike a deal which will see the 26-year-old spend the season with the Championship new-boys.

Blackman has plenty of experience of the Championship, spending most of his career out on loan away from Chelsea. He is yet to make his senior debut for the club, playing 44 times for their Under-23s since coming through their academy ranks.

Blackman has spent time on loan with Middlesbrough, FK Ostersunds, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United and Leeds United over the course of his career. His most recent spell was with Bristol Rovers in League One, where he played 10 times, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Rotherham United fans, would you like to see Blackman join the club on loan this summer?

