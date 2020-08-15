According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 15/08, 11:36), Bournemouth have “reluctantly accepted” an £18.5m bid from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Upon their relegation to the Championship, Bournemouth look set to lose some of their star players to Premier League opposition. Now, it has been reported that the Cherries have accepted a bid for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale, 22, emerged as one of Bournemouth’s mainstays in the starting 11 in a difficult campaign for the club. He nailed down a spot as the club’s number one goalkeeper, playing in 37 Premier League games over the course of the campaign.

Now, it seems he is set for a move to Sheffield United. The Blades – who will be in the market for a new ‘keeper after Dean Henderson returned to Manchester United – have had an £18.5m offer accepted by Bournemouth.

Personal terms still need to be negotiated between Sheffield United and Ramsdale but Chris Wilder’s side look to have taken a big step forward in their efforts to secure a deal.

Ramsdale started out in Sheffield United’s academy and looks to be nearing a return after three and a half years away. Bournemouth snapped him up in January 2017 and after loan spells with Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon, made him their number one choice in between the sticks.

