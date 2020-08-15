According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay is wanted by Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, just a year after he joined the Potters from Barnsley.

Last summer, Blackburn Rovers were one of a host of sides looking to sign defender Liam Lindsay from Barnsley. Stoke City were the winners in the chase for the centre-back and now, it has been claimed that Rovers are keen to go back in for Lindsay,

As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a summer move for Lindsay. The Scot has fallen out of favour under Michael O’Neill and hasn’t appeared for the Potters since January.

Tony Mowbray needs to add to his defensive ranks this summer. Young loan man Tosin Adarabioyo has returned to parent club Manchester City upon the end of the season and Lindsay could be the man Blackburn turn to this summer.

The 24-year-old made a £2m move to Stoke City last summer, signing from Barnsley. Since then, Lindsay has played in 23 games across all competitions for Stoke, scoring two goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Lindsay made his breakthrough into senior football in Scotland with Partick Thistle prior to joining Barnsley in the summer of 2017. With the Tykes, he appeared 90 times across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Now, with Lindsay down the pecking order at Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers eyeing a swoop, it will be interesting to see how Lindsay’s situation pans out this summer.

