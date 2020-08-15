Oxford United have confirmed the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Marcus McGuane on their official club website, securing a season-long loan deal for the youngster.

At just 21, young midfielder Marcus McGuane has already played for Arsenal and Barcelona. He spent time in the pair’s youth academies before making a move to Nottingham Forest in January.

Now, it has been confirmed that he will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan away from the City Ground. McGuane has joined League One side Oxford United in a season-long loan deal which will see him pick up more experience of senior football way from parent club Nottingham Forest.

Upon the confirmation of his move, McGuane spoke to the club’s official website about his latest transfer. The former Arsenal and Barcelona starlet said:

“I’m buzzing to be with such a great club. I have been made to feel very welcome and can’t wait to get started. The aim is to get regular games and push on from there.

“Training has been hard so far but I’ve really enjoyed it and you can see there are some really good players here. The Gaffer has been brilliant and I know what is expected when you pull on the yellow shirt so I am determined to make the most of this opportunity.”

So far, most of McGuane’s game time has come in youth sides but has picked up senior experience here and there. The midfielder played twice for Arsenal’s senior side and became the first Englishman to play for Barcelona’s first-team since Gary Lineker.

McGuane also spent half a season on loan in The Netherlands with SC Telstar, where he played 16 times, scoring one goal and laying on three assists.

