According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Sunderland are set to sign former Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

As covered here on The72, free agent goalkeeper Remi Matthews has been attracting significant League One transfer interest. After his departure from Bolton Wanderers, both Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been linked with the former Norwich City man.

Now, it has been claimed that it is Sunderland who are poised to snap up Matthews. Ipswich Town look to have opted for former Northampton Town man David Cornell, opening the door for Sunderland to swoop in for Matthews.

Matthews will come in as a direct replacement for Jon McLaughlin who left at the end of his deal. McLaughlin opted against signing a new deal with Sunderland and made a move to Scotland to link up with Rangers instead of remaining at the Stadium of Light.

The arrival of Matthews will fill the spot left by McLaughlin, who has been the club’s starting ‘keeper since his arrival two years ago.

Matthews, 26, is a product of Norwich City’s youth academy, picking up senior experience in loan spells with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle. He then joined Bolton in a loan deal in 2018, making the deal permanent in the following transfer window.

With Wanderers, Matthews notched up 58 appearances across all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

Now, with a move to Sunderland on the horizon, it awaits to be seen if the two parties can finalise a deal to see Matthews link up with Phil Parkinson’s side this summer.

Sunderland fans, would you be happy with the signing of Matthews? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

