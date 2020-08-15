Nottingham Forest want Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman, as per The Athletic journalist Daniel Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Reds have re-signed Jack Colback and are set to sign striker Lyle Taylor but now have their sights set on bringing in an attacking midfielder.

Freeman, who is 28 years old, only joined Sheffield United in July last year but made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshiremen last season, 11 of which came in the Premier League.

The Blades are after Forest’s Matty Cash so Freeman may be used in any potential deal including their highly-rated wing back.

Freeman is proven in the Championship and would be ideal for Sabri Lamouchi’s side as they look to add some more quality into their ranks.

The ex-England Under-17 international started his career as a youngster at Arsenal and Gillingham before joining Stevenage in 2012. He impressed with Boro to earn a move to Bristol City two years later.

Freeman spent three years with the Robins and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first campaign at Ashton Gate. He then moved onto QPR in January 2017 and scored 15 goals in 112 games for the Hoops before Sheffield United signed him.

Nottingham Forest are looking to bounce back from missing out on the Play-Offs last season and are busy in the transfer market at the moment.



Do you want Freeman, NFFC fans?