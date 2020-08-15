Gillingham have confirmed on their official website that midfielder Alex MacDonald has signed on a free transfer from Mansfield Town.

The versatile MacDonald becomes the Gills’ seventh signing of the window. Arsenal youngsters Trae Coyle and Zach Medley have both joined on loan, while Jordan Graham, Vadaine Oliver, Jacob Mellis and Ryan Jackson have all signed on permanent deals.

Upon the announcement of MacDonald’s arrival, Gillingham boss Steve Evans expressed his delight at the new signing. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said that he thought the club were going to miss out on the deal, thanking chairman Paul Scally for his efforts in bringing the 30-year-old in. He said:

“Macca is a top-class player in League 1 when he is focused. Like Jacob Mellis, he is experienced and eager to play here. I thought he was going to stay in the Midlands in League One.

“But, I was keen to get him here and our Chairman made it happen. Not a big name signing, but a very good player who our fans will like very quickly.”

MacDonald, who can play as a midfielder or forward, is vastly experienced at Football League level. He came through Burnley’s academy and spent time on loan in Scotland as well as stints with Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion, joining the latter permanently when his time with Burnley came to an end.

Since then, he has also played for Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

