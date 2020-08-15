According to a report from Football Insider, Birmingham City are set to sign free agent defender George Friend after he turned down a new deal with Middlesbrough.

Experienced defender George Friend has spent the last eight years of his career with Middlesbrough. He joined the club in 2012 but now, it seems that Friend will be moving away from the Riverside.

As per a report from Football Insider, Friend is set to make a move to Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals Birmingham City. The report claims that Friend is poised to make the move to St Andrew’s after turning down the offer of a new deal with Boro.

With Friend rejecting a new deal, he is free to search for a new club as a free agent after his deal with the club came to an end earlier this summer. A move to Birmingham City will see him link up with Aitor Karanka again after the pair worked together at Middlesbrough.

Friend has bags of experience in the Championship. The defender played in 299 games for Middlesbrough, scoring 10 goals and laying on 22 assists across all competitions in an eight-year stint with the club.

Prior to joining Boro, Friend also spent time with Exeter City, Wolves and Doncaster Rovers. Now, with a move to the Blues on the cards, it awaits to be seen if the proposed move is confirmed sooner rather than later.

Birmingham City fans, would you be happy with the proposed arrival of Friend? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Birmingham City news, the club are joined by two other sides in pursuing a loan deal for one of Chelsea’s youngsters – details here.

Would you be happy with the signing of Friend?