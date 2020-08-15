Watford have confirmed the arrival of former West Ham defender Jeremy Ngakia on their official club website.

West Ham were unable to tie young defender Jeremy Ngakia down to a new deal earlier this year, allowing him to leave for nothing upon the expiry of his contract. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Ngakia has made a step down to the Championship to link up with recently relegated Watford. The full-back has made the move to Vicarage Road and will link up with his new teammates next week.

The announcement on Watford’s official website eludes to mentioning the length of Ngakia’s new deal with the Hornets. He becomes their first signing of the summer transfer and the club will now be looking to add more new players to their ranks.

Ngakia, 19, came through West Ham’s youth academy and featured mainly for their academy sides before emerging in the senior picture earlier this year. Overall, he played five times for the senior side prior to his departure, featuring at right-back five times in the Premier League.

The appointment of a new manager will likely see Watford’s recruitment really kick on. Serbian boss Vladimir Ivic is reportedly set to become the club’s new coach so it will be interesting to see who he looks to bring in if he does become the manager at Vicarage Road.

Watford fans, are you happy with Ngakia’s arrival? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

