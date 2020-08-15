According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are yet to make a bid for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, it has been claimed that goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has turned down a new deal with Charlton Athletic. The Addicks star is out of contract next summer and the club want to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, potentially pressuring them into letting him go this summer.

The likes of Derby County, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have been linked with Phillips, as well as Blackburn Rovers. Now, an udpate has emerged on the latter’s rumoured pursuit of the goalkeeper.

As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are yet to make a bid for Phillips. The report says claims that the club have made an offer are wide of the mark and they may not even make a bid at all.

Phillips’ asking price is in excess of “seven-figures” the report says, likely pricing Blackburn out of a move.

The 25-year-old is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy and after loan spells with Bishop Stortford, Whitehawk and Cheltenham Town, has become their starting ‘keeper.

In total, Phillips has played 102 times for Charlton Athletic, keeping 28 clean sheets. Last season, Phillips played in every minute of the club’s Championship campaign, keeping nine clean sheets.

