According to Phil Hay on the latest installment of his ‘Phil Hay Show’ podcast, Leeds United are confirmed as having a definite interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

29-cap, 16-goal Belgian international Batshuayi has been on the books at Chelsea since a £35.1m capture from a Bielsa-coached Marseille side in 2016. In the four years he’s been at the London club, the Belgian hotshot has scored 25 goals and added 6 assists in 77 games.

Other than his appearances for the Blues, Batshuayi has spent time out from Stamford Bridge on loan. His loan appearances have taken in Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace, scoring 20 goals in 50 appearances across this trio of loans.

This season just ended saw him back at Chelsea although he played a bit part to say the least. He featured in 16 Premier League games, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist. However, those 16 appearances were for a total of just 224 minutes.

Speaking on his podcast, Phil Hay confirms that Leeds United have a degree of interest in the Chelsea striker. Hay commented that:

“One who’s been mentioned and is definitely of interest is Mitchy Batshuayi down at Chelsea. Bielsa knows him from Marseille and knows a lot about his game. He wouldn’t be somebody who would have to adapt massively to what Bielsa does. Despite the fact that he has never really happened for him at Chelsea, he is only 26.“

Batshuayi played in 29 games for Marseille under Bielsa, the Belgian scoring 10 goals as a 20/21-year-old. Obviously, he’d need to get up to speed under Bielsa’s Leeds but he would know what he is letting himself in for.

The Chelsea striker would be a surefire hit at Leeds United, but he would have to drop his wage a fair amount for the Whites to even consider a bid for his services.

Should Leeds United really be thinking of a serious bid for Michy Batshuayi?