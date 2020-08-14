In an exclusive interview with London News Online, Charlton Athletic’s director of football Steve Gallen has confirmed Middlesbrough and Derby County target Dillon Phillips will not sign a new contract.

Phillips was Charlton’s number one choice between the sticks last season but couldn’t prevent them from finishing in the bottom three in the Championship and subsequently being relegated down into League One.

Addicks Director of Football Gallen confirmed the news that Phillips won’t be committing his future to Charlton, after refusing the offer of a new deal.

“I know that Dillon and his agent have said they won’t sign a contract,” he said.

“But again I don’t want to lose Dillon Phillips and neither does Lee Bowyer.

“If anyone has come to us about players I have gone straight back with ‘they are not for sale’. We don’t want to be selling anyone because we want to be challenging at the top.”

This opens the door for both Derby County and Middlesbrough who are reportedly tracking the 25-year old.

Both clubs are looking to recruit new goalkeepers for the up and coming campaign with Kelle Roos the only option for the Rams and Middlesbrough could lose academy product Aynsley Pears as interest continues to grow from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Phillips came through the academy system at Charlton and has played 81 league games since breaking into the first team in 2016 aged 21. He has been at The Valley since 2013 but enjoyed successful loan spells at non-league sides Whitehawk and Bishop’s Stortford before his first taste of EFL action came at Cheltenham Town in 2015.