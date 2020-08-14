In a twist of symmetry, 25-year-old Uche Ikpeazu is going to join up with Watford…in a fashion. The London-born striker is nearing a move to Wycombe, according to the Daily Record, and the Sky Bet Championship with the Hornets set to join him there after their Premier League relegation.

Ikpeazu joined Watford on a free transfer from Reading’s Under-18 set-up at the start of July 2013. He failed to make the breakthrough at Vicarage Road, instead being sent out on a number of loans to the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Blackpool.

He finally left Watford on a permanent transfer to Cambridge United in late August 2016, spending two seasons with the Us before his move to the SPL with Hearts and a two-season stay in Scotland.

Over his two seasons in the SPL, Ikpeazu featured in 55 games for Edinburgh side Hearts, scoring 10 goals and adding 9 assists. This season, the Ugandan forward featured in 23 games for Hearts, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists.

The Daily Record’s Ross Pilcher confirms that the powerful striker “is set for a switch to Wycombe Wanderers after undergoing a medical.” Ikpeazu travelled south from Hearts for his medical today, Friday.

It will be a welcome return to London for powerful striker Ikpeazu who had fallen out of favour at the Scottish club. With him undergoing a medical, an announcement of his arrival could very well be made today.

