According to radio journalist Luis Fregossi (tweet – below), Leeds United are ready to activate the release clause of Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

El @LUFC va por #Nández , el equipo de Bielsa está dispuesto a ejecutar la clausula de salida del Uruguayo que según me cuenta @TheoVanZi es de 36 M de euros

La estrecha relación entre el jefe deportivo del club y el representante del jugador será clave para la negociación . — Luis Fregossi (@LuisFregossi) August 13, 2020

Uruguayan Nandez signed for current club Cagliari from Boca Juniors in August last year for a fee of £16.2m. This came two years after he signed for the Argentinian side from Uruguayan side Penarol whom he’d joined in 2013 as a 17-year-old.

His first season in Serie A has seen the 31-cap Uruguayan make 35 appearances for Cagliari, scoring 2 goals and picking up 4 assists. He also picked up 14 yellow cards along the way.

Nandez had been linked with Leeds United at varying points in 2019, up until he plumped to move into European football with Cagliari. Now, according to reporter Fregossi who works for Radio Belgrano AM650 and CrackDeportivo in Argentina.

His tweet (above) translates as:

‘Leeds United go for Nandez, Bielsa’s team is willing to execute the Uruguayan’s exit [release] clause which @TheoVanZi tells me is €36M. The close relationship between the club’s sporting manager [Victor Orta] and the player’s representative will be key to the negotiation.‘

A View from The72 – Money not Orta is key

Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League is something which carries huge cachet. Players will want to test the waters of world football’s best league and Leeds United will have the money to entice them to do so.

However, €36m/£32.4m is a substantial cut of anyone’s cash. Even if Leeds United are due around £170m from their share of the SkySports TV deal, it would be hard to see them putting all their eggs into one basket and going in for Nandez.

Fregossi says that Victor Orta is key in this deal; I’d wager that money is even more key and pressing.

£32.4m for Nahitan Nandez - should Leeds United go in for him or leave him well alone.