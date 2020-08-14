Leeds United are stalling over the asking price for Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci according to TeamTalk.

The Whites are chasing a number of Reds stars and Larouci is one of them although Afrique Sports claim they are bulking at the valuation set out by Liverpool and it is uncertain as to whether they are willing to meet it.

Larouci only has one year remaining on his current contract with Liverpool and with them having already bought in competition for the left-back slot it looks as though the youngster’s days at Anfield are numbered.

Jurgen Klopp’s side signed Kostas Tsimikas earlier this week and Leeds are now looking to swoop for Larouci although they face competition from Brentford in the race to sign him.

The French-born Algerian yet to start a Premier League game and Liverpool are wanting around £2million for the 19-year-old who has only made two senior appearances in the FA Cup for the Reds.

It has also been reported that Liverpool want to include buyback and sell-on clauses for Larouci in any potential deal.

The Merseyside giants are happy to allow Larouci to leave but have stated in no uncertain terms that their demands will have to be met.

Larouci and Liverpool have held lengthy discussions regarding his future and both are happy for him to depart as regular game time appears increasingly unlikely for the teenager.

Leeds are looking to boost the quality in their squad and with the potential to develop under Marcelo Bielsa, the signing of Larouci could be a shrewd one this summer.

Would Yasser Larouci be a good signing for Leeds United?