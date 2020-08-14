According to Bristol Live, Swansea City are set to sign former Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith, with a medical underway.

Long-serving midfielder Korey Smith departed Bristol City earlier this summer, bringing an end to his six-year stay at Ashton Gate. The Robins were unable and unwilling to offer him a new deal but now, it looks like Smith has found a new club.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Smith is undergoing a medical with fellow Championship side Swansea City this summer. A whole host of Championship sides were rumoured to be interested in Smith but it looks like Steve Cooper’s side have won the battle for the experienced midfielder.

Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have also been said keen on Smith but it looks like he will be making the move to the Liberty Stadium. A move to Swansea allows him to remain in Bristol, where he has lived for six years.

With Bristol City, Smith, 29, notched up 196 games across all competitions. In the process, he scored five goals and provided eight assists. A product of the Norwich City academy, Smith is vastly experienced at Football League level, spending time out on loan with Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic while with the Canaries.

Now, with a move to Swansea on the horizon, fans will be waiting for the deal to be announced. Swansea City fans, happy with the proposed signing of Smith? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swansea City news, the club are rumoured to be interested in one of Reading’s recently released players – find out more about that story here.

Happy with Smith's proposed arrival?