Stoke City are set to wrap up the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher according to Stoke On Trent Live.

Fletcher is available as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Owls and he is now set to sign for the Potters as they boost their attacking options ahead of the new Championship season.

Stoke have agreed terms with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man and he could be unveiled by the club as early as this afternoon.

Fletcher snubbed a contract extension from Sheffield Wednesday and opted to leave the club and had been in discussions with Celtic boss Neil Lennon about a possible move to Scotland but those talks broke down.

The Scottish striker would be Michael O’Neill’s third summer signing following the arrivals of defenders Morgan Fox and James Chester earlier this window.

Fletcher began his career with Hibernian before moves to Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers and has since spent four years with Wednesday after leaving Sunderland.

He scored 13 goals in 30 appearances last season as Wednesday finished 16th in the Championship table but they will start the next campaign on -12 points after being punished by the EFL regarding their finances.

Fletcher brings a wealth of football league experience to Stoke having played in the Championship for many years as well as having plied his trade in the Premier League and will offer a real goal threat in forward areas.

