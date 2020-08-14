West Bromwich Albion target Ivo Grbic has reportedly snubbed a move to the Baggies in favour of Atletico Madrid according to Marca.

Grbic is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and has been attracting the attention of a host of clubs in recent months but it appears the Spanish giants have won the race to sign him.

The deal will be worth around £5million and will agree a four-year-deal with Atletico.

The Croatian shot stopper could have joined up with compatriot Slaven Bilic but he has rejected that chance and now looks set for a move to Spain.

Grbic is currently at Lokomotiva Moscow and his coach revealed further news on the move.

“I don’t know anything about the transfer yet, I need to speak with the board,” Grbic’s coach Goran Tomic said. “But if it’s true, then he is well worthy of moving to such a big club. I rate him as the best Croatian ‘keeper.”

Grbic will provide stern competition for Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid and with his future uncertain following a very impressive campaign there is no reason why Grbic couldn’t find himself as their first-choice keeper in the near future.

West Brom will now have to turn their attentions elsewhere as they look to recruit a second-choice keeper with Jonathan Bond’s contract having expired and with no confirmation of any discussions over a new deal.

The Baggies have been linked with Wigan Athletic veteran keeper David Marshall and they could now look to swoop for the experienced Latics man to provide competition to Sam Johnstone.