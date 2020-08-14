As per a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has moved to dismiss rumours claiming West Brom and Sheffield United are keen on attacker Siriki Dembele.

As covered here on The72 earlier today, reports claimed that Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele was attracting interest from the Premier League.

West Brom and Sheffield United were credited with interest in Dembele but now, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is said to have dismissed the rumours. The Peterborough Telegraph reports that MacAnthony confirmed their is and has been interested in Dembele, but not from either West Brom or Sheffield United.

Posh are no strangers to transfer interest in their star players. Star striker Ivan Toney has been heavily linked with a move away and given Dembele’s form in the second half of the season, it is unsurprising to see him attract interest as well.

Overall, Dembele played in 30 games across all competitions last season, scoring six goals and laying on nine assists. The last nine games of his season saw Dembele hit his finest form. He moved into a central role and scored four goals and provided seven assists in just nine games.

In total, Dembele, 23, has scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in 77 appearances since signing for Peterborough United.

