According to Sky Sports News (Transfer centre, 14/08, 12;42), Swansea City and “a number of other Championship clubs” are keen on signing ex-Reading defender Gabriel Osho.

Young defender Gabriel Osho is a free agent after his deal with Reading came to an end earlier this summer. The 22-year-old’s deal with the Royals came to an end and now he is free to look for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been reported that Osho could remain in the Championship. As per a report from Sky Sports News, Swansea City are interested in bringing Osho in on a free transfer this summer.

Swansea are not the only Championship side looking at Osho, however. The report claims that “a number of other Championship clubs” are also keen on bringing Osho in ahead of next season.

Osho left Reading after turning down the chance to sign a new deal. The defender wanted to move on in search of more first-team football so it will be interesting to see where he is plying his trade by the start of next season.

Osho spent time on loan with Aldershot Town, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town to gather senior experience away from Reading, In total, he played in 10 senior games for the Royals, laying on one assist, playing at either centre-back or right-back.

