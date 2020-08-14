According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Rotherham United’s deal for recently released Blackburn Rovers striker Dominic Samuel has fallen through.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Rotherham United looked set to sign striker Dominic Samuel on a free transfer. Blackburn Rovers opted to release Samuel at the end of his deal and now, an update has emerged on his proposed move to Rotherham.

The Lancashire Telegraph has claimed that Samuel’s proposed move to Rotherham United has “fallen through”. The report doesn’t state a reason behind the failure to seal a deal but it is said that Samuel will not be making a move to South Yorkshire this summer.

Samuel, 26, had been with Blackburn Rovers for three years prior to his release earlier this summer. The striker played in 59 games during his time at Ewood Park, scoring 10 goals and laying on six assists across all competitions.

He came through Reading’s academy and broke into senior football while out on loan. Samuel spent time on loan with Colchester United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Coventry City, Gillingham and Ipswich Town before leaving for Rovers in 2017.

Now, with his move to Rotherham United falling through, it will be interesting to see who else comes in to try and sign Samuel this summer.

