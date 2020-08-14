Speaking to London News Online, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has addressed links with Derby County defender Max Lowe, playing down links with the Rams academy graduate.

Ahead of next season, Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be looking to bolster his ranks with some more new signings. The Lions have signed two players so far this summer, bringing in Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods and Spurs starlet Troy Parrott on loan.

One player who has also been linked with a move to The Den is Derby County man Max Lowe.

However, Millwall boss Rowett has now moved to play down links with the left-back. Speaking to London News Online, Rowett labelled the links as a “bit of a non-story”. He said:

“I’m not quite sure where that is being driven from. He is a young player at Derby and they had a lot of them in the team last season.

“I don’t envisage he is one they’d let out at the minute. It’s a bit of a non-story, that.”

Lowe, 23, featured in the first-team picture at Pride Park last season having previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Aberdeen. Across all competitions, Lowe played 31 times last season, laying on one assist.

With Rowett dismissing links with Lowe, it will be interesting to see if Millwall look to pursue other left-back targets this summer. Millwall fans, do you think the club need to bring in a new left-back? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

